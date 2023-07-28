(Bloomberg) -- Chapter Zero, an initiative to educate non-executive board members about climate change and its effects on their business, is rolling out a plan to reach 500 companies in Southern Africa within three years.

The Southern African branch of the UK-based nonprofit was launched this week in Johannesburg and aims to train boards across the region on regulation, climate strategy and reporting on climate change issues and setting targets, according to Carolynn Chalmers, its chief executive officer.

The initiative will cover both private and state-owned companies, Chapter Zero Southern Africa Strategy Director, Mark Kaplan, said.

