Charging to Use Image of Chinese Flag Was a Bad Idea for This Firm

(Bloomberg) -- This Chinese company is now paying the price for claiming copyright on the country’s national flag.

Visual China Group Co. plunged by the 10 percent daily limit Friday after regulators summoned the firm for selling images of the national flag and emblem. The company issued an apology on Thursday for claiming copyright of the pictures and charging for their use, and had since removed the offending photos from its website, it said on its microblog.

The apology came after the Communist Youth League of China questioned the sales of the images on Weibo, according to a Global Times report. The league had been searching for images of the first-ever photo of a black hole, which they allegedly also found on sale on the company’s website, the report said.

People’s Daily commented in a Weibo post late Thursday that preventing copyright protection from "sinking into a black hole" was just as important as advocating to pay for copyrights. The post came with a picture featuring just four characters, translating to "I dare not attach any photo".

