(Bloomberg) -- A Manhattan charity founder was accused by federal prosecutors of spending millions of dollars in donations intended for low-income families on a “lavish” lifestyle, which included meals at Per Se, Masa and Jean-Georges.

Keith Taylor is charged with embezzling about $2.5 million in donations intended to help working families, the US Attorney in Manhattan said Tuesday. The funds were allegedly spent on rent in a luxury midtown Manhattan high rise, food delivery services, cosmetic surgery and meals at top restaurants and steakhouses.

Taylor, 56, also allegedly funneled more than $270,000 of charity funds into his personal brokerage account, according to court filings. Taylor founded the Modest Needs Foundation in 2002 to help low-income families pay for unexpected expenses like medical bills or broken appliances.

“Taylor acted like a do-gooder, founding a charity meant to help underserved communities,” Thomas Fattorusso, the IRS special agent in charge, said in a statement. “He later took this as an opportunity to victimize both his donors and his own charity by pocketing millions in donations to live a luxurious lifestyle.”

Taylor created a fake board of directors and claimed it approved his personal spending, according to prosecutors. Taylor used names of his acquaintances, including a bartender from Jean-Georges, his house-cleaner, and a friend — none of whom ever attended a board meeting or knew they were listed on the charity’s website. He also faces charges for failing to include income he received from the charity on his income taxes from 2017 through 2022.

He faces one count of wire fraud, one count of aggravated identity theft, and six counts of tax evasion. If found guilty on all counts he could face as much as 52 years in prison.

A lawyer for Taylor couldn’t be immediately located and a message left at Modest Needs wasn’t immediately returned.

