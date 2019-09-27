(Bloomberg) -- Wells Fargo & Co. naming Bank of New York Mellon Corp.’s Charles Scharf as its new CEO ostensibly makes sense, with one caveat: Letting the executive stay in New York.

That’s according to Citi analyst Keith Horowitz, who wrote that “Scharf is extremely experienced with a 24-year tenure in financial services,” including roles at BNY Mellon and JPMorgan Chase & Co., and as CEO of Visa.

On the other hand, Horowitz said, Scharf’s being based out of New York isn’t “ideal,” particularly given the “intensity” with which San Francisco-based Wells Fargo will need to address regulatory matters. The bank may need to reset its culture, too, “which we believe best emanates from the top of the organization, starting with the CEO.”

“We can’t help but think that Wells Fargo struggled to attract top talent for this position, and perhaps a compromise on the location of the CEO post was necessary in order to recruit Mr. Scharf,” Horowitz said.

On an earlier conference call, Scharf said he doesn’t foresee issues running the bank from New York City. KBW analyst Brian Kleinhanzl agreed, writing in a note that being in New York shouldn’t be a “hurdle” for the CEO, as other banks have similar situations. In any case, removing the overhang of lacking a permanent CEO is a “net positive” for Wells Fargo, according to Kleinhanzl.

Citi’s Horowitz added that there are “some open questions” about Scharf’s recent track record for investors. “It’s never been entirely clear to us why he left Visa,” Horowitz said. Though Scharf made the “right longer-term strategic decisions” for BNY Mellon, he didn’t stay to see them through, and there may be “questions on why he would leave so early in his tenure.”

Horowitz kept his rating on Wells Fargo neutral amid uncertainty about whether Scharf can “meaningfully accelerate” improvements at the bank.

Wells Fargo shares jumped as much as 5.2% in early Friday trading, to the highest since March 20. BNY Mellon’s stock sank as much as 5.5%, the most since April 17.

While New York beat San Francisco for Scharf, it’s recently been losing out to the West Coast when it comes to IPOs. Manhattan-based spin-class purveyor Peloton Interactive Inc.’s slump on Thursday helped California stock debuts trounce New York’s so far this year.

