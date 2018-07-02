(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Charles Schwab Corp. over claims that in 2012 and 2013 the company failed to file reports on suspicious transactions by independent investment advisers that Schwab terminated from its platform.

