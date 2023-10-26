(Bloomberg) -- Social media stars Charli and Dixie D’Amelio are getting into the food sector as the influencers parlay their fame into more business lines.

Be Happy Snacks, named after a Dixie D’Amelio song that accumulated more than 100 million views on YouTube, kicks off with a popcorn line in four flavors, including cotton candy and maple bacon, and will be sold nationwide at Walmart Inc. stores and its e-commerce site.

Several of the world’s most-followed content creators have gotten into food and beverage products in recent years. Jimmy Donaldson, also known to the 200 million-plus followers of his YouTube page as MrBeast, has a line of Feastables chocolate bars and gummies that he promotes in his videos. Logan Paul and Olajide Olatunji, who goes by KSI, aim to break $1 billion in sales for their Prime sports and energy drinks this year behind a heavy marketing push.

The D’Amelio family has raised about $11 million in funds to start their own business, rather than solely relying on influencer deals. D’Amelio Brands, backed by investors like Fanatics Inc. Chief Executive Officer Michael Rubin and Fifth Growth Fund, first debuted a footwear line and set its sights on expansion.

Charli and Dixie’s father, Marc D’Amelio, said the family wants to build a robust line of snack foods as they look for other areas of growth. He’s considering skin care as the next potential category.

“The long-term goal was to have creative control,” he said. “We’ve been able to partner with some amazing brands but ultimately you’re working with a marketing strategy from other companies.”

The sisters, who made it big on TikTok, have more than 200 million combined followers across social media and they’ve worked with a multitude of brands including Puma, Valentino and Prada. The family estimates they have about 50 endorsement deals with brands like Chopard jewelry and L’Oréal SA’s CeraVe skin care.

The food sector has come with a particularly steep learning curve for influencers though. Last year, a viral TikTok condiment Pink Sauce from personal chef Veronica Shaw, or Chef Pii, stirred controversy when customers complained about incorrect nutrition labels. Donaldson’s own burger chain, MrBeast Burger, is in jeopardy after he traded lawsuits with his ghost-kitchen partner Virtual Dining Concepts.

The D’Amelios are working with Trusted Influence, a firm that specializes in consumer products for the creator economy.

“We’re listening to retailers and we’re going to listen to consumers,” said Marc D’Amelio. “We have this audience that can tell us what flavors they like and what new products they think the market’s missing.”

