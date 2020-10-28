(Bloomberg) -- Turkey assailed French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo for mocking President Recep Tayyip Erdogan with a front-page caricature in its Wednesday edition as frictions with France multiplied.

Erdogan Asks Turks to Boycott French Goods, Deepening Spat

The Turkish leader’s spokesman accused French President Emmanuel Macron of seeding such an insult with a hostile stance toward Islam.

“French President Macron’s anti-Muslim agenda is bearing fruit! Charlie Hebdo just published a series of so-called cartoons full of despicable images purportedly of our president,” Erdogan’s communications director, Fahrettin Altun, said on Twitter. “We condemn this most disgusting effort by this publication to spread its cultural racism and hatred.”

Turkey and France have been feuding for weeks over Macron’s characterization of Islam as a religion “in crisis” and a crackdown on Islamists after the beheading of a French teacher. Samuel Paty had showed cartoon images of the Prophet Mohammad published by Charlie Hebdo during a civics class.

Erdogan accused Macron of intolerance and told him he needs “mental checks.”

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.