(Bloomberg) -- Charlie Munger, the 98-year-old investor who’s a longtime business partner of Warren Buffett, is giving up his chairman title at the Daily Journal Corp. and donating $1 million of stock to create an equity-incentive plan for the software and newspaper company.

Munger will remain as a board member, the Los Angeles-based company said Monday in a regulatory filing. Chief Executive Officer Gerald Salzman will retire, handing the role to Steven Myhill-Jones as interim CEO, the firm said.

Munger drew crowds to the annual meetings held by the Daily Journal, which counts courts and justice agencies among its clients. At the meetings, he’d touch on topics ranging from the newspaper business to investing in China, and was often joined on stage by Salzman, who was a member of the board for more than three decades before stepping down in December.

“Jerry has spent more than half his life working at the Daily Journal, and he’s 83 years old. Imagine that!” Munger said in a statement, noting that Salzman had served as a director, president, CEO and chief financial officer. “His ability to wear so many hats was a crucial part of what helped our little company grow, evolve and expand.”

Munger said he wants his donation of $1 million of the Daily Journal stock he owns “to reflect the confidence I have in the existing team and Steven’s new leadership.”

