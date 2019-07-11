(Bloomberg) -- Fashion accessory retailer Charming Charlie plans to close its roughly 260 stores as part of a second trip to bankruptcy court in less than two years, according to court documents.

Charming Charlie Holdings Inc. filed for Chapter 11 protection in Delaware, a little more than a year after emerging from a court restructuring. The company plans to hold going-out-of-business sales, which it expects will last about two months and generate $30 million. Charming Charlie has more than 3,000 full- and part-time employees.

The company, founded in Houston in 2004, has stores in shopping malls across the U.S. Charming Charlie is known for organizing its bright merchandise by color, and its core customer base is middle-aged women, Chief Financial Officer Alvaro E. Bellon said in a court declaration.

The case is Charming Charlie Holdings Inc., 19-11534, U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

