(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Unlike the U.S. and Europe, moderate inflationary pressures are so far allowing central bankers in many Asian nations to hold the line on interest rates to help drive economic recoveries.

While price pressures are creeping up in India and Thailand, Asia still enjoys inflation rates that are relatively subdued compared to the rest of the world. In Japan, price growth is still too weak for the central bank to consider pulling back its stimulus measures.

In the U.S., recent figures showed a larger-than-forecast jump in prices paid to producers, while inflation across Europe is taking a bigger toll on consumers, especially for food and fuel.

Here are some of the charts that appeared on Bloomberg this week on the latest developments in the global economy:

Emerging Markets

Emerging Asia’s central banks from Indonesia to Thailand have enjoyed room to pause on monetary policy and focus on supporting growth, but pressure to shift course may be building as their global counterparts turn more hawkish and if inflationary pressures build at home.

Avocado growers in the Mexican state of Michoacan are feeling the pain of the U.S.’s decision to suspend imports of the green fruit due to security concerns. About 20,000 tons of avocado that would have normally been exported this week from Michoacan are still hanging on trees, one producer estimates, meaning growers haven’t seen a single cent since the suspension went into effect Feb. 11.

Asia

Japan’s key inflation measure weakened last month, offering support for the Bank of Japan’s view that price growth is still too feeble to consider pulling back its stimulus measures. The dent in price gains underscores Japan’s status as an outlier amid global inflationary pressures that are prompting central bank action overseas.

Iron ore futures in China capped their biggest weekly loss since the middle of 2019 as Beijing stepped up its campaign to cool prices. China is facing a tricky balancing act as it tries to revive economic growth and also keep inflation in check, with state media warning a new round of impending stimulus spending has handed speculators a chance to drive up iron ore prices.

U.S.

Prices paid to producers jumped in January by more than forecast, pointing to persistent inflationary pressures as companies contend with supply-chain and labor constraints. The figures, which reflected broad increases across categories, may bolster the case for the Federal Reserve to be more aggressive on raising interest rates and shrinking its bond holdings in the coming months.

Consumers don’t expect red-hot inflation levels to last in the long term. That’s the takeaway from the January consumer survey from the New York Fed, which showed that the median one-year-ahead inflation expectations fell for the first time since October 2020, to 5.8%.

Europe

The highest rate of inflation since the creation of the euro zone more than two decades ago is inflicting a toll on Europeans’ standards of living — and fast becoming a political issue. Consumer-price growth has risen to just over 5% for the region as a whole, but it’s hit double-digit rates in countries like Lithuania.

U.K. retail sales bounced back in January as the impact of the omicron variant on consumers ebbed. The volume of goods sold in stores and online added 1.9%, the biggest monthly increase since April when non-essential stores reopened.

World

While tension over Ukraine has oil edging closer to the $100 mark, an escalation of the conflict or sanctions on Russia could also hit a raft of raw materials crucial to the global economy.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.