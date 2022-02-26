(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is contributing to some of the highest prices ever for commodities like oil, wheat and fertilizer, plaguing a global economy already experiencing decades-high inflation.

Energy inflation in the European Union accelerated to a record last month, which looks likely to worsen as natural gas and oil prices surged this week. In the U.S., higher fuel costs could delay the peak for inflation, according to forecasts by Bloomberg Economics.

Here are some of the charts that appeared on Bloomberg this week on the latest developments in the global economy:

World

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine carries huge risks for a world economy that’s yet to fully recover from the pandemic. Covid-19 has left the global economy with two key points of vulnerability — high inflation and jittery financial markets. Aftershocks from the conflict could easily worsen both.

Food inflation is already plaguing global consumers, but now the price gains could get even sharper as Russia’s attack on Ukraine threatens key shipments of some of the world’s staple crops. Ukraine and Russia together account for more than a quarter of the global trade in wheat, as well as a fifth of corn sales.

Europe is bracing for what could be an exodus of more than a million refugees after Russia launched a full-scale attack on Ukraine, as officials say any initial strain will be borne by member states on the European Union’s eastern frontier.

U.S.

In the U.S., more expensive gasoline and moderate financial tightening would drag on growth. The country may ship more of its natural gas to Europe, raising prices at home. Consumer inflation may exceed 8% in February and end the year close to 5%, compared with the 3.3% consensus.

A month before the breakout of war in Ukraine, U.S. inflation-adjusted consumer spending advanced by more than expected. The advance underscores the resilience of American demand despite prices rising by triple the Federal Reserve’s target. The personal consumption expenditures price index, which the Fed uses for its inflation target, increased 6.1% from a year earlier, the most since 1982.

Europe

Energy inflation in the European Union accelerated to a record last month -- with Belgium and the Netherlands taking the biggest blow -- amid the worst supply crunch in decades.

French inflation accelerated more than expected, complicating the European Central Bank’s efforts to smoothly withdraw crisis-era stimulus amid economic disruption from Russia’s attack on Ukraine. Consumer prices in the euro area’s second largest economy rose 4.1% in February, the strongest reading in data back to 1997.

Asia

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine poses a difficult question for China: How can it support a key strategic partner when relations with the U.S. and Europe are so much more important for its economy? An important energy supplier to China, Russia has strengthened trade ties with Beijing over the past decade. However, Russia’s economic weight pales in comparison to Western nations, who are much bigger export customers for China.

South Korea is preparing to take immediate action if Russia’s invasion of Ukraine results in a disruption to energy shipments. About 17% of South Korea’s coal imports came from Russia last year, while it got 6% of its oil and 5.3% of its gas from the country, according to Korea Customs Service data.

Emerging Markets

Countries everywhere will feel the impact of commodity-price spikes, which include food staples like wheat as well as energy. Some, like Saudi Arabia and other Gulf oil exporters, might benefit. But for most emerging markets — already suffering slower recoveries — the combination of higher prices and capital outflows could deliver a major blow.

Oil’s surge has pushed crude above the break-even level for almost all the Middle East’s producers, raising the prospect of significant budget surpluses for even the weakest economies if prices remain high.

