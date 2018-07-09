(Bloomberg Opinion) -- My morning train reads:

Proxy Voting Is Broken and Needs to Change (Barron’s)

Lessons from Cliff Asness (25IQ)

The Four Stories Written About Fund Managers (A Wealth of Common Sense)

Billboard’s charts used to be our barometer for music success. Are they meaningless in the streaming age? (Washington Post)

Want more skilled workers? Create them (New York Post)

Electric Cars Pose Bond Market Conundrum (Wall Street Journal)

Twitter is shutting 1 million fake accounts per day, putting user growth at risk (Washington Post)

Inside the effort to print lungs and breathe life into them with stem cells (MIT Technology Review)

EPA blocks warnings on cancer-causing chemical: Burying the formaldehyde study is part of an effort by Pruitt and aides to undermine EPA’s research program (Politico)

How George Clinton Made Funk a World View (New Yorker)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview with Paul Vigna about crypto and blockchain. Vigna is the co-author of “The Age of Cryptocurrency: How Bitcoin and the Blockchain Are Challenging the Global Economic Order” and this year’s “The Truth Machine: The Blockchain and the Future of Everything.”

Wage growth

Source: Real Time Economics

