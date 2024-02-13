(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s blue-chip equity gauge has enough momentum to reach an all-time high, if technical market patterns are any guide.

The Nikkei 225 Stock Average is less than 4% from surpassing its record close of 38,915.87 hit in 1989. The benchmark pared its advance on Wednesday after jumping about 3% the previous day in its biggest jump since November 2022.

Gains may resume as corporate profits recover, the Tokyo Stock Exchange pushes for governance reforms and Japan exits deflation, Amundi Asset Management strategists including Eric Mijot and Claire Huang wrote in a note.

Here are three charts that suggest the Nikkei 225 may advance to a record:

The put-to-call ratio on the Nikkei 225 has dropped even as the benchmark climbed 13% this year, suggesting that bullishness is growing despite technical signals the rally is getting overheated. A call option provides the right but not the obligation to buy at a set price within a set period, while a put does the same for selling.

The most active index option traded in Japan on Tuesday was a call that benefits if the Nikkei climbs above 40,000 in March, implying a rise of at least 5.3% from Tuesday’s close. To be sure, despite the decline in the put-to-call ratio, total open interest for put options remains larger than that for calls.

Overseas funds bought a net ¥178 billion ($1.2 billion) worth of Japanese stocks in the week ended Feb. 2, according to Tokyo Stock Exchange data. While foreign investors were net buyers of the equities for a fifth week, the market may remain attractive for dollar-based investors, as the Nikkei is still more than 10% away from its 2021 high in US currency terms.

Wall Street banks including Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and BofA Securities raised year-end forecasts for the Topix and Nikkei in the past month. While JPMorgan sees yen weakness and domestic structural changes as catalysts, BofA strategists expect further improvement in earnings revisions.

Gains are backed by trading activity, according to exchange data. The daily value of shares traded hit an eight-month high on Tuesday amid positive tech earnings and a slump in yen.

--With assistance from Matthew Burgess and Kana Nishizawa.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.