(Bloomberg) -- Tiger Global Management’s hedge fund tumbled 14.8% last month as rising inflation and the specter of Federal Reserve rate hikes roiled equity markets, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Chase Coleman’s firm, with about $100 billion under management at year-end, saw its hedge fund fall 7% in 2021, its first annual loss since 2016 and just the third in Tiger’s two-decade history.

The Wall Street Journal reported on last month’s performance earlier Wednesday.

