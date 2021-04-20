Microsoft Corp. and video-game chat company Discord Inc. have ended takeover talks, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Discord is now focused on a potential public listing, the person said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private.

A representative for Discord declined to comment. A Microsoft representative couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

San Francisco-based Discord is best known for its free service that lets gamers communicate by video, voice and text. People stuck at home during the pandemic have increasingly used its technology for study groups, dance classes, book clubs and other virtual gatherings.

Bloomberg previously reported the companies were in talks about a deal but that Discord was more likely to do an an initial public offering than be sold. Discord has also held discussions with Epic Games Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. in the past, people familiar with the matter have said.

The Wall Street Journal had earlier reported on sales talks ending.

Microsoft remains busy on the deals front. Earlier this month, it said it would buy speech-recognition pioneer Nuance Communications Inc. in an all-cash deal valued at US$19.6 billion.