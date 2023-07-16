(Bloomberg) -- Character.AI is in discussions with investors about raising an additional round of funding, The Information reports, citing a person with direct knowledge.

The talks come about four months after Character.AI, which allows users to create artificial intelligence–powered chatbots modeled after celebrities and historical figures, said it had raised $150 million at a $1 billion valuation.

The financing may provide a cushion as the company tries to boost revenue by charging for perks, such as faster chatbot responses, with a $9.99 monthly subscription, The Information said. Registered users have climbed to 15 million since its September launch, the media outlet reported.

The company was founded by ex-Google researchers.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.