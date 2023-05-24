(Bloomberg) -- Artificial intelligence startup Character.AI, which lets users create and converse with chatbots that can mimic the persona of anyone or or anything, rolled out its first apps for iOS and Android mobile devices.

In a blog post, the company said the apps — like the chatbots on its website — allow people to interact with characters previously created by users or to make their own. Existing characters include chatbots that simulate personas from a gassy, flirty unicorn, to singer Ariana Grande.

The Palo Alto, California-based startup was founded by Noam Shazeer and Daniel De Freitas in 2021. Both are former employees of Alphabet Inc.’s Google. Character.AI raised $150 million in March in a funding round led by Andreessen Horowitz, and was valued at $1 billion.

