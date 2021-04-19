(Bloomberg Law) -- George Floyd’s accused killer—not the entire Minneapolis Police Department—is on trial for murder, the prosecution said Monday summarizing its case against former officer Derek Chauvin.

Special prosecutor Steve Schleicher praised the “most noble profession of policing” while making his final argument that Chauvin should be found guilty in Floyd’s death. Schleicher laid out the case that Chauvin violated police department policy and training when he was filmed kneeling on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes on May 25, 2020, painting Chauvin as a rogue actor.

“What the defendant did was not policing. What the defendant did was an assault,” Schleicher said during closing arguments. “There’s nothing worse for good police than bad police.”

Chauvin “betrayed the badge and everything it stood for,” he added.

Once the defense completes its closing arguments, jurors will weigh the state’s argument that Chauvin is guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder or manslaughter. Chauvin faces up to 40 years in prison.

The closing arguments come amid heightened tension in Minnesota and nationwide over police use of force. A 20-year-old Black man, Daunte Wright, was shot and killed by an officer in nearby Brooklyn Center, Minn., during the Floyd trial, spurring protests that could possibly erupt further following a verdict in the Chauvin trial.

Defense attorney Eric Nelson will make his final case to the jurors once prosecutors are done.

Prosecutors posited that police ignored Floyd’s cries for help amid the arrest and during his struggle. Schleicher said that Floyd near the end of his life referred to Chauvin as “Mr. Officer.”

“We call the police when we need help. And he pleaded with Mr. Officer,” Schleicher said. “He asked for help with his very last breath. But Mr. Officer did not help, the defendant did not help, he stayed on top of him.”

Police were called to Cup Foods in Minneapolis May 25, 2020, after reports that a customer used a possible counterfeit bill. According to body camera footage shown to jurors, Floyd became agitated when officers approached him in his car with their guns drawn. He shouted he was afraid of being shot, echoing what he said during a 2019 traffic stop also shown to jurors.

The confrontation escalated after police got Floyd out of his car and attempted to put him in the back of a squad car. Floyd screamed he was claustrophobic and couldn’t breathe. Officers eventually wrestled him to the ground where Chauvin was filmed by onlookers kneeling on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes. Floyd didn’t have a pulse when paramedics arrived. Paramedics testified no one had provided medical aid to Floyd prior to their arrival.

Schleicher showed footage of Floyd’s arrest to the jurors to make the case that Chauvin and the other officers failed to provide aid as required by department training and policy. Rather than rolling Floyd to his side to aid his breathing, as is required, the officers held Floyd prone while he shouted he couldn’t breathe.

Schleicher consistently urged the jurors to remember what they saw in terms of the viral footage and “rely on common sense.”

“The defendant was trying to win and George Floyd paid with his life,” Schleicher said. “Use your common sense, believe your eyes, what you saw you saw.”

