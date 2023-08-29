(Bloomberg) -- Wheat from European Union nations bordering the Black Sea is trading cheaper than rival origins like Russia, raising its relative attractiveness for buyers.

Russia — the world’s top wheat exporter — has tried to maintain an unofficial price floor while tightening its hold on the world’s wheat supplies following its invasion of Ukraine, but bumper stocks elsewhere have lowered costs. As a result, countries that previously bought wheat mainly from Russia are starting to turn to cheaper competitors.

“Russian wheat has lost its competitive edge because of the price floor and the competition with Romania and Bulgaria,” said Andrey Sizov, managing director at research firm SovEcon. Those countries have a big crop and high carryover stocks, he said. Crops in Romania and Bulgaria make up about a fifth of EU production.

Egypt bought 60,000 tons of Romanian wheat last week, after tenders earlier this season had been dominated by Russia. Romania, along with Bulgaria and three other eastern members of the European Union plan to ask the bloc’s executive to prolong a ban on grain imports from Ukraine until the end of the year, after a glut on their markets has angered farmers.

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin next week to discuss reviving the Black Sea grain deal that allowed Ukraine to ship from its ports.

