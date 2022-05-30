(Bloomberg) --

The price of the lowest-cost pasta soared 50% in the past year, and other cheap staples have also seen double-digit increases, according to UK data that highlights the growing difficulty of managing household budgets through the cost of living crisis.

The Office for National Statistics, which called the figures “highly experimental,” found that low-cost crisps, bread, minced beef and rice had all seen prices jump by more than 15% in the 12 months through April.

In cash terms, the biggest increases for a single item were a 32 pence rise in the price of a 500-gram packet of beef mince, and an extra 28 pence for 600 grams of chicken breasts.

Despite the shocking increases in areas, some low-cost items had seen prices fall, including apples, cheese and potatoes. That meant, on average, the cheapest items only increased in price at the same pace as a normal basket of food, the ONS said.

The publication of the data follows criticism from poverty campaigners including food writer Jack Monroe, who say headline rates of inflation fail to reflect the experience of poorer households.

The plight of the poorest in society, who spend much of their income on energy, food and other essentials, has been thrown into the spotlight as inflation has hit a four-decade high of 9%. The crisis has forced the government to announce billions of pounds of extra support.

