(Bloomberg) -- NextEra Energy Inc. said its Florida Power & Light utility plans to build about 20 gigawatts of solar-generating capacity over the next decade, double its previous target.

Solar has become the lowest-cost electricity source for Florida customers, NextEra said Tuesday, and the expansion will protect them from increasingly volatile natural gas prices.

“We continue to see a very strong renewables development environment,” NextEra executive Rebecca Kujawa said during a conference call on Tuesday. “If anything, I’m concerned whether we and everybody else have enough renewables to support demand.”

The solar expansion will increase the percentage of power FPL gets from the sun to 35% in 2032 from about 5% last year. Clean-energy sources are experiencing a tremendous boom thanks to US President Joe Biden’s landmark climate law as well as booming consumer and industrial demand. One gigawatt is roughly equal to the electrical output of a large nuclear reactor or gas-fired power plant.

