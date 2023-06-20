(Bloomberg) -- Novo Nordisk A/S is suing med spas and weight-loss clinics in Florida, New York, Texas and Tennessee that market cheaper compounded versions of Novo’s weight-loss drug Wegovy.

The lawsuits, which Novo said it filed against five companies in US federal courts in those states on Tuesday, say that these companies shouldn’t be promoting the compounded drugs as Wegovy. The suits say that kind of marketing is trademark infringement, false advertising and unfair competition, and ask the courts to get the companies to stop using the Wegovy name.

The lawsuits were filed against Pro Health Investments, Champion Health & Wellness Clinics, and Ekzotika Corp., doing business as Cosmetic Laser Professionals Med Spa. The latter, located in Miami, offers a $30 Groupon for a seven-week “semaglutide weight management program,” which Novo cited in its suit.

Novo said it is also suing Flawless Image Medical Aesthetics, in East Syracuse, New York, and Effinger Health, doing business as Nuvida Rx Weight Loss in Tallahassee, Florida.

“Compounded products do not have the same safety, quality and effectiveness assurances as our FDA-approved drugs and may expose patients to health risks,” Novo said in a statement. “Further, the practice of selling compounded semaglutide medicines under Novo Nordisk trade names is unlawful and will not be tolerated.”

More Lawsuits

The company plans to file more lawsuits in the coming weeks against more med spas and weight-loss clinics as well as compounding pharmacies, Novo spokeswoman Allison Schneider said in an email.

Shortfalls of weight-loss drugs like Novo’s Wegovy have led to a boom of compounded alternatives mixed up by pharmacies. While so-called compounding pharmacies are allowed to make and distribute drugs that are in shortage, the US Food and Drug Administration doesn’t approve compounded products or have the kind of oversight it does with a traditional prescription drug.

The agency recently warned consumers that it has had complaints of safety issues with compounded semaglutide, and that “patients should not use a compounded drug if an approved drug is available to treat a patient.” Compounded versions may even be using different forms of semaglutide than in the FDA-approved drugs, the FDA said.

The Wall Street Journal reported about the lawsuits earlier Tuesday.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.