(Bloomberg) -- Cheaper cars likely pushed Turkish inflation lower in August, but probably not by enough to allow an interest-rate cut this month as sought by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Data due Friday will show price growth rose an annual 18.75% in August, down from 18.95% a month earlier, according to the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of 21 analysts. However, seven economists forecast some rising commodity and food prices would push inflation higher.

Changes to tax rates for some passenger cars last month lowered final prices by about 15% for vehicles costing up to 300,000 liras ($36,300). Turkey also extended tax discounts for business rentals, food services and transportation until the end of September.

Global oil prices retreated in August while the lira appreciated 1.7% against the dollar, also alleviating some of the pressure on inflation.

The currency is still down more than 12% since the abrupt appointment of Sahap Kavcioglu as central bank governor in March. Kavcioglu, who kept interest rates unchanged at 19% for a fifth meeting last month, is the fourth governor of the central bank since 2019, with the president firing his three immediate predecessors.

Erdogan last month restated his unorthodox view that higher interest rates exacerbate inflation. “It is not possible for inflation to accelerate further from now on, because we’re transiting to lower interest rates,” he said.

Kavcioglu, who has pledged to keep the benchmark above inflation, told investors Wednesday that price growth will enter a decelerating trend in the fourth quarter, according to people who attended the meeting. The central bank next meets to set interest rates on Sept. 23.

What Economists Say

The special tax cut on passenger cars will have a downward impact on the headline figure, said Enver Erkan, chief economist at Istanbul-based Tera Yatirim. Erkan predicts inflation decelerated to 18.5% in August but doesn’t foresee imminent action at the central bank. Even if “we can expect rate cuts on a very limited scale this year, September will be too early,” he said.

Among the dissenters, Deutsche Bank economist Fatih Akcelik said the pace of price growth likely increased to 19.3% last month. “The main driver of the rise in headline inflation continues to be food prices,” he said. “Considering the challenging external backdrop, in combination with the higher inflation profile, we expect two 50 basis-point cuts, one in each November and December.”

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.