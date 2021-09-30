(Bloomberg) --

London-based financial technology startup Checkout.com has hired a new chief marketing officer and chief human resources officer, and will eventually prepare for an initial public offering.

“We’re really building a big business and we have to have the right leadership in place,” Chief Executive Officer Guillaume Pousaz said in an interview. “All these people have been hired to help us go through exceptional periods of scale.”

The company, which has more than 1,500 employees and 19 offices, will eventually IPO but may raise new funding first, Pousaz said, but it’s not an immediate priority.

“I think there will be other rounds before the IPO,” he added. “Nobody is putting pressure on us to go public.”

Leela Srinivasan will serve as CMO after previously working at Momentive, and Kerry Van Voris will join later this year as HR chief from Oscar Health. Earlier this year, the firm announced Celine Dufetel would join as chief financial officer from T. Rowe Price and appointed new chief technology and revenue officers as well.

After raising $450 million in a January funding round led by Tiger Global Management that nearly tripled its valuation to $15 billion, the online payments company is one of the most valuable private tech firms in Europe. It has seen growth climb with the acceleration of the broader e-commerce industry, and it processes payments for businesses including Coinbase Global Inc. and Sweden’s Klarna AB.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.