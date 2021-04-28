(Bloomberg) -- U.S. Supreme Court justices struggled with a case over a 14-year-old cheerleader’s profane Snapchat rant, suggesting they will step carefully in deciding how much latitude to give public school officials to discipline students over social-media posts.

Hearing arguments by phone, several justices indicated they were wary of letting schools go too far in regulating what students can say when they are off campus, while others wanted to make sure schools had sufficient tools to fight online bullying and harassment.

“It might be that student speech that occurs outside of school is sometimes going to cause fundamental problems, disruption of the school’s learning environment,” Justice Elena Kagan said. “The question is why we shouldn’t acknowledge that and allow a school to deal with it?”

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.