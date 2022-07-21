(Bloomberg) -- Cheetahs, the world’s fastest mammals, will be reintroduced to India through an agreement with South Africa.

Twelve of the predatory cats, which once roamed across much of Asia and Africa and are now extinct in India, will be flown to the state of Madyha Pradesh where they will be introduced to the Kuno National Park, the University of Pretoria said in a statement on Thursday. The university is assisting with the program.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.