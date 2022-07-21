PATERSON, SOUTH AFRICA - FEBRUARY 06: A young male cheetah looks towards tourists on a game drive at the Shamwari Private Game Reserve on February 6, 2022 near the town of Paterson in South Africa's Eastern Cape province. Since the outbreak of COVID-19, the scores of private reserves that have dedicated themselves to protecting the country's wildlife heritage through conservation tourism have reported at least a 75% decline in mostly overseas bookings putting the businesses themselves and as many as 600,000 jobs at risk. The lack of tourism funding has led to increased poaching in rural areas and there are growing concerns that the Coronavirus crisis will revitalize the illegal trade in ivory and rhino horn. (Photo by David Silverman/Getty Images)
, Photographer: David Silverman/Getty Images Europe
(Bloomberg) -- Cheetahs, the world’s fastest mammals, will be reintroduced to India through an agreement with South Africa.
Twelve of the predatory cats, which once roamed across much of Asia and Africa and are now extinct in India, will be flown to the state of Madyha Pradesh where they will be introduced to the Kuno National Park, the University of Pretoria said in a statement on Thursday. The university is assisting with the program.
