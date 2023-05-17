(Bloomberg) -- Celebrity chef Jose Andres was given an exception to use gas appliances in his new Palo Alto restaurant, illustrating the growing push back against gas-stove bans in the US.

The city announced it reached a deal with Simon Property Group, which owns Stanford Shopping Center where Andres plans to open a new Zaytinya, a eastern Mediterranean restaurant that already has popular locations in Washington, DC and New York City.

Officials in Palo Alto, about 30 miles south of San Francisco, initially told SPG that the restaurant would need to comply with a law that took effect at the start of the year requiring new buildings to be fully electric.

The city on Tuesday called its decision a “unique situation” since Andres’ project got underway in 2019, before the new building code went into effect.

Cities across the country are grappling with the move away from burning fossil fuels, which has been linked to climate concerns and health issues like respiratory disease.

Already, cities from New York to San Francisco have enacted restrictions on gas appliances in new construction in recent years to help tackle the climate crisis.

New York just passed the first statewide ban on natural gas and fossil fuels in most new buildings and homes starting in 2026 — with exceptions for larger-scale developments such restaurants and hospitals.

Suppliers of the fuel are fighting back with a lobbying push, and industry officials argue that banning gas stoves will drive up costs for home owners and restaurants and have little benefit for the environment.

