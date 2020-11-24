(Bloomberg) -- If ever there were a year to throw out the script on Thanksgiving its 2020.

Across the country, rising coronavirus cases and warnings against traveling from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are upending even the most sacrosanct celebrations across America. Smaller Thanksgiving birds sold out weeks ago, leaving people scrambling as to what to put on the table. Even as you read this, you may not even know what you’re going to do.

In this year of spontaneous celebration, Campbell Soup Co. is offering an unconventional new way to deal with a holiday that might not look like past ones: dinner insurance. Manhattan residents who purchase the company’s products on Instacart—including green bean casserole and Pepperidge Farm stuffing—can submit a claim by uploading a pic of the failed dish. A replacement dish, made in a local ghost kitchen, will be delivered to them. (Campbell declined to share numbers as to how many people have signed up for the program.)

Supermarket products are more popular with notable cooks then you might imagine. Melissa Weller, former head baker at Michelin 3-star Per Se in New York, embellishes refrigerated pastry rolls. Acclaimed chef and activist Dan Barber makes a three-ingredient rub for his turkey, using products that everyone has on hand. And Nico Lopez, who runs Little Mercado Spain’s kitchen for star chef José Andrés makes a three-minute potato chip gratin.

One very timely suggestion comes from Tanya Holland, executive chef and owner of Brown Sugar Kitchen, in Oakland, Calif. “Order directly from your favorite restaurant's online site. Most have at least one item to help supplement your menu,” she advises, as a way to stay home and safe and support your local spots at this immensely critical moment.

Here are 16 additional tips to help you hack together a holiday meal, however your plans pan out.

Rethink Sides

Tip: “Here’s a three-minute potato gratin. Take two large bags of potato chips (the best quality equals the best results) and break them up by smashing the bag with your hands. Place the broken chips in a bowl with heavy cream, scallions, grated cheese, an egg, and salt and pepper. You can also add sausage, bacon, whatever you want. Mix until you get a creamy texture. Microwave for 2 to 3 minutes, and let rest 5 minutes before eating.”Who Says: Nico Lopez, chef at Mercado Little Spain, New York

Tip: “Gussy up Pillsbury Crescent Rolls. I do this when I go visit my mom at Thanksgiving. Follow the instructions to bake the crescent rolls. When they come out of the oven, and while they are warm, brush them with melted butter, and sprinkle with Maldon salt and chopped herbs like chives and sage. Easy, warm bread.”Who Says: Melissa Weller, baker in residence at Gertie, Brooklyn, N.Y.

Tip: “We always include some Japanese dishes on our Thanksgiving table, and this one is easy, using ingredients we always have in the pantry. Mix hot rice with furikake, nametake mushrooms—enoki mushrooms in mirin and soy sauce, available in any Asian market—and edamame. Quick, easy, and very comforting.”Who says: Chris Kajioka, chef and restaurateur of Miro Kaimuki, Honolulu

Tip: “Combine unsweetened cranberry juice, which is now widely available, with sugar and powdered gelatin, and cook it down to make your own fast “can-style” cranberry sauce. You can pour it into individual molds, and everyone gets their own. It’s one less thing to pass around the table, especially in these times.”Who Says: Harris Mayer-Selinger, executive chef at Creamline and Pulkies, New York

Step Away From the Turkey

Tip:“Skip a lot of hassle with a bird and enjoy pork as the centerpiece. To speed up the process, you can buy uncooked dry-cured hams that cover that salty country ham taste—it’s one less step in cooking to make it easy on the day—and can satisfy your fix for stuffing. Just debone and cut open the ham and fill with kale, cabbage, onions, and spices including chili flakes. It’s really spicing it up and changing it up, as we surely had to change a lot of our routine these past eight months.”Who Says: Harley Peet, executive chef at Bas Rouge and the Wardroom, Easton, Md.

Tip: “Since this Thanksgiving will most likely be smaller, and a 15-pound bird is too much, just skip it and roast a duck. Personally, I’m not a big fan of turkey, anyhow, and a beautiful duck is a great alternative option. Spread it with honey and cracked black pepper, and roast it at 350F for about an hour.” Who Says: Alex Tubero, executive chef at Amali, New York

But If You Must, Amp It Up (Or Any Bird)

Tip: “Goya Sazon [seasoning mix] and Lipton Onion Soup mix are great hacks for the turkey. Rub the turkey inside with the Lipton soup mix and outside with the Sazon. Refrigerate overnight. Add some more Sazon and brush on the bird, evenly distributing the seasoning, then cook.”Who Says: Franklin Becker, chef-owner of Shai and Benny Casanova’s, Philadelphia

Tip: “The only time in my culinary life that I chop garlic is for a paprika dry marinade for the turkey. I don’t like a brine. So I mix paprika—lots of paprika—with the garlic and softened butter and spread it under the skin and let it sit for one or two days. This paprika trick was inspired by David Bouley and his roast chickens.”Who Says: Dan Barber, chef and co-owner of Blue Hill at Stone Barns, Tarrytown, N.Y.

Tip:“Make no-roast, Thai-style Turkey Tom Nam Pla. Grab a small turkey breast, or even just the part of the turkey you love—legs are my favorite. Then you just need a few more ingredients, many of which you may have in the pantry already: soy sauce, fish sauce, clove of garlic, chicken bouillon, peppercorn. Bring to a boil with water, add the turkey, and cook for 25 to 30 minutes. Slice the turkey, garnish with cilantro, and serve with instant gravy, mashed potatoes, and jellied cranberry sauce.”Who Says: Emshika Alberini, chef-owner of Chang Thai, Littleton, N.H.

Tip: “Don’t be afraid to add fat to your turkey situation. I like to spread a mixture of breadcrumbs, chopped fresh herbs, and pork fat under the skin of the bird, particularly under the breast. The pork fat keeps the meat moist and adds flavor, and the breadcrumbs absorb the fat, keeping it from melting out too quickly.”Who says: Fabio Trabocchi, chef and founder of Fabio Trabocchi Restaurants, Washington, Miami, and Venice, Italy

Tip: “Half-bottles of your favorite condiments make a great overnight marinade for turkey (or another bird you might be substituting for the holiday). Mix with a little vegetable oil and brush on the turkey a few hours before roasting. You can also use it to baste the bird throughout cooking.”Who Says: Tanya Holland, executive chef of Brown Sugar Kitchen, Oakland, Calif.

Tip: “Try making a pantry-friendly turkey seasoning with butter, taco seasoning, and lime. You can use this to add smoky flavor to your turkey.”Who Says: Jason Goldstein, Food Network Star finalist

Tip: “My favorite day-of Thanksgiving tip is to put butter and your favorite herbs under the skin before roasting; it adds instant flavor to the meat. The next day, you can add the leftover turkey and sweet potatoes in a soup. Be sure to add coconut milk and pureed pumpkin. There, you have an easy and delicious post-Thanksgiving meal.”Who Says: Marcus Samuelsson, chef-owner of Red Rooster, Harlem, N.Y.; co-founder Newark Working Kitchens

Incredibly Simple Stuffing

Tip: “I always mix my stuffing with half-regular supermarket croutons and -croutons I make with King’s Hawaiian Sweet Bread, available in supermarkets nationwide. It gives a really nice, unusual flavor profile to the stuffing and the bird.”Who Says: Mark Ellman, chef-owner of Frida’s Mexican Beach House and Honu Seafood and Pizza, Lahaina, Maui, Hawaii

Tip:“You can make awesome stuffing with sandwich bread and frozen veggies. Cut the bread into chunks and mix with olive oil, garlic powder, salt, and pepper and toast. Then sauté in frozen veggies with butter and oil, garlic powder, oregano, red pepper flakes, and other dried herbs. Mix toasted bread and chicken stock, and now you have instant stuffing."Who Says: Jason Goldstein, Food Network Star finalist

Have Thanksgiving Twice in One Day

Tip: “We have our Thanksgiving meal at around 3 p.m.; by 8 p.m., we’re hungry again. We make Mini Turkey Melts—it’s faster than sitting down for a second, big-deal meal. I take leftover French bread sliced thin, then lightly lather it with whipped honey butter on the outside. Inside, spread some dressing, sliced turkey, and not-so-sweet cranberry relish, then add slices of gouda cheese for the finish. Toast each side lightly in a nonstick pan, and when you see the gouda oozing out the sides, then it’s ready to chow down.”Who Says: David Guas chef-owner of Bayou Bakery, Arlington, Va.

