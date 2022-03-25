(Bloomberg) -- Bidders hunting a deal for the ownership of Chelsea Football Club are turning their sights to the football club’s supporters and local politicians for an advantage.

Numerous participants in the race for one of the top clubs in the English Premier League are consulting on the role that fans will play in a successful bid, said Tracey Crouch, the former sports minister who recently led a review on football ownership and finance.

Supporters’ approval for the new ownership will be a source of comfort for the U.K. government, which commissioned the report by Crouch in which she recommended that fans have a bigger say in key decisions. While Chelsea will have the strongest input in the decision on the winning bid, the British government has to issue a license for any sale to go ahead.

“Multiple bidders have been in touch,” Crouch said. “This is an unprecedented situation where potential bidders for a football team have engaged with fans or are considering how fans can be involved.”

The significance of supporters’ input was highlighted this week when members of the Ricketts family met with fan groups following the publication of leaked emails from patriarch Joe Ricketts that contained anti-Muslim comments. The Ricketts family is the owner of Major Baseball League Club Chicago Cubs and has teamed up with U.S. hedge fund manager Ken Griffin in a bid for Chelsea.

The meeting has failed to bridge the rift, with the Chelsea Supporters’ Trust tweeting that “concerns about their ability to run an inclusive, successful club on our behalf of our diverse supporter base around the world have not yet been allayed.”

In response, Tom Ricketts said he was grateful for the feedback he received from fans and that “it is now up to us to redouble our efforts and clearly lay out a vision for our stewardship of the club with diversity and inclusion at its heart.”

The sale of the club that has been owned by Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich since 2003 is offering a rare chance to buy a prized asset in Europe’s richest football division. The Raine Group, the New York-based merchant bank handling the sale for Abramovich, has been weighing offers submitted by last Friday’s deadline.

In addition to talking with fans, some bidders are consulting with politicians.

The consortium led by former Guggenheim Partners executive Todd Boehly would want to meet with Greg Hands, the Conservative Party lawmaker of the local constituency, as well as with officials from the U.K.’s Department for Digital, Cultural, Media and Sport, according to a person familiar with the matter. The group is planning meetings with opposition members too, the person said.

A spokesperson for Boehly didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Hands has already said in a tweet last weekend that he had a “useful call” with Tom Ricketts.

Read more:

American Bidders Ready for Final Battle to Own Chelsea FC

U.S. Billionaires Boehly, Harris Are Frontrunners For Chelsea

Roman Abramovich Says He’s Selling Chelsea Football Club

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.