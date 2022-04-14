(Bloomberg) -- The four groups still in the race to buy Chelsea Football Club are preparing to submit final bids ahead of a revised Thursday deadline, with offers widely expected to exceed $2 billion.

Bidders have been told their documents have to be in by 5 p.m. in New York, according to a person familiar with the process.

Four consortia are fighting to buy the prestigious English Premier League club, which has been owned since 2003 by Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, now subject to sanctions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The bidders include groups led by former Guggenheim Partners executive Todd Boehly, Bain Capital co-chairman Stephen Pagliuca and former Liverpool chairman Martin Broughton. The Ricketts family, owners of the Chicago Cubs baseball team, is also in the running.

Chelsea’s value is estimated at 2.2 billion euros ($2.4 billion) by analysts Football Benchmark. However they say this price might be driven upwards by other factors, including the competitive bidding process as well as the fact that big clubs rarely come onto the market.

With the exception of Broughton’s consortium, each group has publicly announced additional partners during the process in an effort to persuade Chelsea -- and the club’s U.S.-based adviser Raine Group -- that they have the resources to take the team on.

Under Abramovich, Chelsea won 21 trophies in 19 years but lost an average of $1.2 million every week, according to Kieran Maguire, a football finance expert at Liverpool University.

