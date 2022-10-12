Chelsea FC Has Opportunity to Double Its Revenue, Feliciano Says

(Bloomberg) -- Chelsea FC has the opportunity to double its revenue, Clearlake Capital’s Jose Feliciano said, describing the English Premier League team as “beachfront property.”

“The potential for value creation is very significant,” Feliciano, a co-founder and managing partner at the private equity firm, said Wednesday at the Bloomberg Invest conference in New York, calling the London-based club “one of the best sports properties in the world.”

Clearlake teamed up earlier this year with billionaire Todd Boehly to buy Chelsea for £4.25 billion ($4.7 billion) after Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich was forced to sell in the wake of President Vladimir Putin’s attack on Ukraine. The process attracted interest across Europe and the new ownership group has stayed in the news as it makes changes to the club, and proposes broader changes for the league.

Chelsea generated 493.1 million euros of revenue in the 2020-2021 season, the eighth-highest among soccer teams globally, according to a March report from Deloitte. Manchester City topped the list with 644.9 million euros.

Feliciano also called Chelsea’s women’s team a “completely undervalued asset,” with the opportunity to expand both its fan base and financial performance.

“There’s no reason why that property should not be several hundred million dollars of revenue,” Feliciano said.

In August, the European soccer association, UEFA, released a study that estimated the fan base for the women’s game would grow to 328 million in the next 10 years from 144 million. The commercial value of women’s soccer could expand sixfold to 686 million euros ($665 million) by 2033, it added.

Clearlake, with about $70 billion in assets, is one the biggest and least-known private equity firms. The Santa Monica, California-based company recently finished raising two new funds: a $14.1 billion private equity pool in May and a $2.5 billion “opportunity fund” in September that allows for investments across private equity, credit and other assets.

Feliciano and co-founder Behdad Eghbali have eschewed the public listings favored by larger competitors such as Blackstone Inc., KKR & Co. and Apollo Global Management Inc., choosing to remain closely held and focused on a proscribed set of industries. Clearlake invests mostly in technology, industrials and consumer-focused companies.

