(Bloomberg) -- Chelsea FC has hired merchant bank BDT & MSD Partners to advise it on the possible sale of a minority stake in its women’s football team.

The west London club has brought in BDT & MSD to help it evaluate interest from potential investors, according to a statement on its website. The mandate comes after Bloomberg News reported this month that Chelsea was considering the sale of a stake in its women’s team.

Chelsea has one of Europe’s most successful women’s teams, which just won its fifth domestic league title in a row. This year, it drew a near-capacity crowd of more than 39,000 for a UEFA Women’s Champions League semi final game against FC Barcelona Femení.

BDT & MSD was created when Wall Street dealmakers Byron Trott and Gregg Lemkau combined the firms they led after departing Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm caters to ultra wealthy families and founders of businesses and recently raised $14 billion for its latest private capital fund.

