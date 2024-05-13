(Bloomberg) -- Chelsea Football Club is considering the sale of a stake in its highly successful women’s team after receiving interest from investors, a person with knowledge of the matter said.

The London club is entertaining discussions with two potential strategic investors, according to the person. Chelsea could target a valuation of about $200 million or more for its women’s team in any deal, they said.

A third firm that could look at acquiring a stake is Mercury 13, another person said. Led by Victoire Cogevina Reynal, Mercury 13 launched in 2023 to buy into women’s football clubs. It has yet to make an approach to Chelsea, this person said.

Women’s and men’s football teams in Europe are generally owned under the same umbrella club but this year American businesswoman Michele Kang became the majority owner of France’s Olympique Lyonnais Feminin. It was one of the first signs that the model of women’s football ownership in Europe might evolve toward more teams being controlled by groups whose priority is the women’s, rather than the men’s, game.

Chelsea is not interested in selling its women’s team outright, according to one of the people. Discussions are at a preliminary stage and there’s no certainty they’ll result in any transaction, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information.

Representatives for Chelsea and Mercury 13 declined to comment.

Chelsea has one of the most successful women’s teams in English football. Under the leadership of manager Emma Hayes, it’s competing to win its fifth successive domestic league title and this season drew a near-capacity crowd of more than 39,000 for a UEFA Women’s Champions League semi final game against FC Barcelona Femení.

While women’s football in England is growing fast, its teams are mostly loss making as they continue to look for ways to grow revenue streams. Chelsea Football Club Women Ltd. made a pre-tax loss of £4.1 million (£5.2 million) during its financial year through June 2023, on a revenue of £8.8 million, according to the most recent accounts filed at the UK’s Companies House.

“It’s hard to put a valuation on women’s teams at the moment given the growth of women’s football has been very high but only over a short period of time,” said Christina Philippou, principal lecturer in accounting, economics and finance at the University of Portsmouth. “There’s a risk in selling a stake in that it might introduce a conflict of priorities between the various investors.”

Investment in Chelsea’s women’s team was one of the pledges made by US private equity firm Clearlake Capital Partners and businessman Todd Boehly when they acquired the club in a £4.25 billion deal in 2022.

