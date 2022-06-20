(Bloomberg) -- Chelsea Football Club’s longtime Chairman Bruce Buck will step down from the role, as its new owners look to revive its fortunes.

Buck, who became chairman at the same time Roman Abramovich took over the club, has overseen the men’s team winning 18 major trophies and its women’s team a further 12, as well as the establishment of a training center in Cobham, Surrey.

“Now is the right time to step down and let new ownership build on the strong foundations we have in place,” Buck said in a statement on Chelsea’s website.

Since buying the club from the sanctioned Russian, Todd Boehly has said he aims to build its players brands and increase its sales.

