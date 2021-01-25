(Bloomberg) -- Chelsea has parted ways with manager Frank Lampard, according to an official tweet from the club on Monday.

Lampard has been Chelsea’s manager for the past 18 months but recently oversaw a poor run of results with the club winning only only once in their last five league matches. Chelsea sit ninth in the Premier League table, which would be considered below expectations for a club of Chelsea’s recent history and performance.

“This was a very difficult decision for the Club, not least because I have an excellent personal relationship with Frank and I have the utmost respect for him,” Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich said in the statement.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.