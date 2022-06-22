(Bloomberg) -- Chelsea FC said new co-owner Todd Boehly would become chairman after the American billionaire and private equity firm Clearlake Capital purchased the London club from sanctioned Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich last month.

Clearlake managing partners Behdad Eghbali and Jose E. Feliciano were named to the board, as was Daniel Finkelstein, columnist and former executive editor of The Times. The only female board member is Barbara Charone, director and co-founder of public relations firm MBC.

The move follows the departure of Chelsea’s Abramovich-era Chairman Bruce Buck earlier this week. Boehly will also take over as interim sporting director from Marina Granovskaia, who will leave the club. Until a full-time replacement is found, Boehly will continue Chelsea’s targeting of new players during the current transfer window.

“As the new era of the Boehly-Clearlake ownership begins, we are excited to build a championship organisation and grow Chelsea FC as a global platform,” Eghbali and Feliciano said in a statement Wednesday.

