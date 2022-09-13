Chelsea Owner Boehly Says Decision to Fire Tuchel Was About Vision Not Results

(Bloomberg) -- Chelsea FC owner Todd Boehly said his decision to fire manager Thomas Tuchel was about finding someone who bought into his ownership group’s vision for the club, and not about the team’s lackluster start.

“You have to make sure you are aligned,” Boehly said Tuesday during the SALT conference in New York. “Tuchel had great success at Chelsea, but our vision for the club was to find a manager who really wanted to collaborate with us.”

As an example, Boehly pointed to a lack of data sharing between the club’s academy and first team about where the best players were coming from.

“We just weren’t sure that Thomas saw it the same way we saw it,” Boehly said.

Boehly, 48, who also owns minority stakes in the Los Angeles Dodgers and Lakers, paid £4.25 billion ($4.9 billion) in May for Chelsea after previous owner Roman Abramovich was forced to sell the in the English Premier League club over his ties to Vladimir Putin’s Russia. Boehly took on the role of interim sporting director of the London-based team and has splashed out about $300 million on player transfers.

Boehly said on Tuesday that he’d be interested in acquiring another club to provide a venue for young Chelsea players to get more game time, possibly in Portugal or Belgium.

“We’d love to keep building the footprint,” he said.

Boehly also floated several ideas for increasing revenue in the English leagues, including an all-star game pitting North against South or adding a playoff system for avoiding relegation.

“Ultimately, I hope the Premier League takes a little bit of a lesson from American sports,” Boehly said. “MLB did their all-star game in LA this year. We made $200 million from a Monday and a Tuesday.”

Still, he said reviving the idea of a Super League -- which was floated by some of Europe’s biggest clubs last year before being shelved after fan pushback -- isn’t on the table, as far as Chelsea is concerned.

The Chelsea purchase, which included paying £2.5 billion for the club and committing another £1.75 billion to its development, is just the latest in a string of deals pulled off by Boehly.

His holding company, Eldridge, is becoming a force in media and credit markets, buying a stake in Bruce Springsteen’s music catalog for $550 million and selling his credit manager CBAM Partners to Carlyle Group Inc. this year for $787 million — just before loan prices tumbled.

He created Eldridge after leaving Guggenheim Partners in 2015. Formed with assets he bought from Guggenheim including insurer Security Benefit, its holdings now range from asset management to music catalogs. Eldridge earned about $1 billion last year according to a representative of the firm. Boehly is worth $6.1 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Private equity firm Clearlake Capital is his main backer at Chelsea with a 61% stake in the club. Co-owners also include Guggenheim co-founder Mark Walter and Swiss magnate Hansjoerg Wyss, who is also an owner of Eldridge.

While American sports fans are enthusiastic about their teams, Boehly said the intensity of the Premier League is on another level.

“The passion that people have for football, you can think about it and intellectualize it, but when you experience it,” Boehly said. “It’s beyond passion, it’s bordering on religion.”

