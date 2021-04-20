(Bloomberg) -- England’s Chelsea soccer team is preparing to withdraw from Europe’s proposed breakaway league shortly after its announcement provoked anger among politicians and across the sports community, according to media including the BBC and the Telegraph.

The team, which is owned by the Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, is playing a Premier League match tonight at its west London home. Hundreds of fans gathered there to protest against the proposed competition, chanting “we want our Chelsea back.” One of the club’s legends, Peter Cech, waded into the crowd in an effort to regain calm.

Earlier in the day, French club Paris Saint-Germain made it clear that it would not be joining the new competition, which JPMorgan Chase & Co. is backing.

“Roman Abramovich has seen the weight of the fans’ opinion,” said Kieran Maguire, a lecturer in soccer finance at Liverpool University. “He’s always enjoyed being adored by the fans and he must feel that by pulling out he’s showing solidarity with them.”

Chelsea officials weren’t immediately available for comment.

