(Bloomberg) -- He was racially abused by his team’s own fans and then traded after just a few seasons. Now, as one of Europe’s biggest football clubs goes on sale, he’s a man potential buyers want to meet.

Paul Canoville was Chelsea’s first Black player in the febrile days of the early 1980s when English football crowds would regularly taunt team members of color. He’s involved with the London club through his foundation tackling racism, and at least three groups are aiming to bolster their bids by consulting him, according to people familiar with the situation.

Chelsea is up for sale after Russian billionaire owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the U.K government. The next round of bids is due in mid-April, with a winner expected to be chosen by the end of the month. But as well as the money involved, the spotlight is also on the background of the potential new owner following Abramovich’s 19-year tenure.

That’s where Canoville, 60, is emerging as a pivotal figure in what will be the biggest ever takeover of a European football club. The Ricketts family, owner of the Chicago Cubs baseball team, has already met with him after questions were raised over Islamophobic emails sent years ago by father Joe Ricketts. He later apologized for the comments.

Chelsea Chairman Bruce Buck invited Canoville to meet son Tom Ricketts on March 24 to hear his views on inclusion and diversity, people with knowledge of the matter said. Six days earlier, Canoville had tweeted that he was saying “a big fat anti-racism NO to the Ricketts’s bid” in response to the emails.

“Paul engaged with him for an hour,” said Gary Trowsdale, Canoville’s adviser. The meeting took place in the Paul Canoville Suite at Chelsea, named in his honour at the beginning of the current season. “He’s looking to meet all of the bidders,” Trowsdale said.

The fact his views are so coveted shows just how far English football has come, yet at the same time just how far it still has to go. While Premier League teams “take the knee” to oppose racism before every game, young Black players in the national squad were the subject of abuse last year after missing penalty kicks in the European Championships final.

Canoville said he received “vile and racist” abuse after the meeting with the Ricketts group from some Chelsea fans opposed to a takeover by the Americans. He said he wouldn’t personally endorse any bid. Fans are planning to protest at Saturday’s match with Brentford by unfurling a banner demanding they choose who owns the club.

The next meetings are likely to be with two of the other bidders, or they will at least provide information for Canoville to give his views on as part of their supporter engagement campaigns, people familiar with the situation said.

“The Chelsea football team is a diverse one with a range of nationalities and religions,” said Minal Modha, a media analyst at Ampere Analysis in London. “It’s understandable that Canoville feels the need to take a stance and ensure that the next set of owners hold the beliefs and values which align with that of the club.”

The Raine Group, the New York-based bank handling the sale for Abramovich, has been weighing offers for Chelsea and four made the cut last week. Before he was sanctioned, Abramovich had put the club up for sale for an estimated 3 billion pounds ($3.9 billion) while accounting firm KPMG values it at 1.9 billion pounds. All the bidders involved declined to comment on the discussions in the run up to this month’s deadline.

They are: the Ricketts family in conjunction with billionaire U.S hedge fund manager Ken Griffin; a consortium led by former Guggenheim Partners executive Todd Boehly; one involving former Liverpool FC Chairman Martin Broughton and Apollo Global Management Inc. co-founder Josh Harris; and one led by Bain Capital co-Chairman Stephen Pagliuca.

