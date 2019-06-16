Chelsea Says Sarri to Leave Club and Become Juventus Manager

(Bloomberg) -- Chelsea coach Maurizio Sarri is quitting after 11 months at the London soccer club to join Juventus, one of Italy’s most-storied teams with 35 domestic league titles and two European Cups.

Sarri, 60, had another year left on his Chelsea contract and will join the Turin team on a three-year deal, the clubs said in separate statements. Neither team gave financial details. The Telegraph newspaper said Juventus will pay Chelsea 5 million pounds ($6.3 million) in compensation to cover the final year of Sarri’s contract.

“Maurizio made it clear how strongly he desired to return to his native country, explaining that his reasons for wanting to return to work in Italy were significant,” Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia said.

To contact the reporter on this story: James Ludden in New York at jludden@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Matthew G. Miller at mmiller144@bloomberg.net, James Amott

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.