(Bloomberg) -- U.K. property developer Nick Candy said he has funding in place to make an offer for Chelsea Football Club and is in talks over the final composition of his bid consortium.

Candy said in an interview Monday that he has held discussions with potential partners including British businessman Martin Broughton about teaming up to bid for Chelsea. The two men are among a growing list of suitors circling the west London team, the sale of which has been complicated by the sanctioning of its Russian owner Roman Abramovich last week.

Both Candy and Broughton are Chelsea fans. Candy said he expects the club to be sold within two months.

“This deal will be done way before the start of the new season,” Candy said. He said he wouldn’t be “the backer with the largest check” in the consortium, but he was the person that could bring everyone together for a successful bid.

Broughton is a former chairman of Liverpool Football Club who helped pave the way for the club’s takeover by Fenway Sports Group in 2010.

Chelsea is one of the better-known franchises in the world’s most popular sport. That’s in no small part thanks to the hundreds of millions of pounds that Abramovich has spent on top players and coaches over nearly two decades of ownership -- an investment that has brought the club 21 trophies.

Yet Abramovich’s ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s regime prompted the U.K. government to place far-reaching restrictions on the running of the club, creating uncertainty over its sale.

Candy said three parties will determine the future of the football team: the bidder, Abramovich and the U.K. government. He said Abramovich had “been sweet and kind over the years,” allowing his family to hold a memorial service for his father at Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge stadium and scatter some of his ashes on the pitch.

Chelsea fans would have a role in the running of the club if his consortium wins, Candy said.

