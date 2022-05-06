(Bloomberg) -- An Australia and New Zealand-listed chemical manufacturing company has had about $65 million wiped off its market value over the last two days amid backlash over its leader’s comments about a female celebrity chef.

Shares of DGL Group Ltd. have lost 9.1% in the two days to market close in Sydney on Friday, after chief executive officer Simon Henry prompted outrage with comments about New Zealand chef Nadia Lim’s appearance in an interview with the National Business Review.

Henry commented on a photo of Lim from the prospectus of My Food Bag Ltd., a company which listed around the same time as his own, remarking on her cleavage and referring to the image as “Eurasian fluff.”

DGL’s market capitalization in Australia is now $652 million, according to Bloomberg calculations.

Henry drew ire from New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who said his remarks were “insulting to all women,” news website Stuff reported. Some fund managers have also blacklisted the company following his comments, according to Stuff.

Melbourne-headquarted DGL is also listed in New Zealand. Its Wellington-listed shares have dropped 7.2% since Wednesday.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.