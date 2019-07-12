(Bloomberg) -- About 50 people were injured Friday following a chemical gas explosion at a business in Olifantsfontein, north of Johannesburg, ER24 says.

Vehicles from ER24, along with other services, arrived on the scene at 7.10 a.m. to find several people on the outskirts of the business premises which had already been evacuated, the private emergency service said in an emailed statement. Medical services treated about 50 people who had sustained minor to moderate injuries, it said. They were transported to nearby hospitals for further care.

The details surrounding the incident are not yet known but local authorities are on the scene for further investigations, ER24 said.

To contact the reporter on this story: Jacqueline Mackenzie in Johannesburg at jmackenzie9@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Alastair Reed at areed12@bloomberg.net, Helen Nyambura, Hilton Shone

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.