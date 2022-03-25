(Bloomberg) -- Elementis Plc, the U.K. specialty-chemical company that’s rejected takeover offers in recent years, is exploring a sale of its Chromium unit, according to people familiar with the matter.

The London-listed firm is discussing options for the business with potential advisers, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.

The Chromium division, which had sales of $171 million last year, makes everything from leather treatments to a finish for plastics and metals used on car parts and electronics.

No final decision has been made and Elementis could also opt to keep the business, the people said. A representative for Elementis declined to comment.

Elementis Chief Executive Officer Paul Waterman and his team remain under pressure to lift the company’s share price, which has declined about 14% since it turned down a 160 pence-per share takeover offer from Innospec Inc. almost a year ago.

It was the third time in five months Elementis had rejected a bid, following two earlier attempts by Minerals Technologies Inc. Elementis has a market value of about 672 million pounds ($888 million).

Analysts have long speculated about a potential sale of the Chromium business and Waterman has previously signaled openness to doing so.

Any sale could raise money for Elementis to invest in its coatings and personal care businesses. It may also trigger fresh interest in a buyout of Elementis down the road, one of the people said.

Earlier this month, Elementis announced a 17% increase in full-year revenue to $880 million and adjusted operating profit up 31% to $107 million, helped by strong coatings performance and cost cuts.

