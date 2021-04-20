(Bloomberg) -- U.K. specialty-chemical company Elementis Plc turned down a third acquisition offer in five months, a move that risks further irritating investors who have missed out on potential deals.

Rival Innospec Inc. said Tuesday it is no longer considering an acquisition of Elementis after the latter company’s board rejected a 160 pence per share offer made late last month. Elementis shares pared a gain of as much as 22% to trade up just 1% at 137 pence.

Elementis rebuffed two earlier offers that another U.S. foe, Minerals Technologies Inc., made in November of last year. J O Hambro Capital Management Ltd., a top investor in Elementis at the time, told Bloomberg News it had concerns about management’s strategy and the board’s refusal to enter into discussions with Minerals Technologies.

Sky News first reported on Monday that Elementis had received takeover interest from Innospec.

