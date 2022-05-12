(Bloomberg) -- The owners of the agricultural chemicals company Stoller are exploring a sale that could value it at as much as $1.5 billion, including debt, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The Houston-based company, which is controlled by the Stoller Foundation following the death of its founder Jerry Stoller in 2019, is working with an adviser to look at strategic options for the company, including a sale, said the people, who asked not to be identified because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly. Stoller will likely receive interest from other private equity firms and peers, the people said.

The foundation hasn’t made a final decision on which options to pursue and its plans could still change, the people said.

A representative for Stoller and the foundation didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Chemicals dealmaking in North America has kept up to last year’s pace, with 176 deals worth a combined total of about $20 billion announced since January. That compares with 162 transactions for $22.6 billion at this point in 2021, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Some of this year’s most notable deals include Celanese Corp.’s $11 billion purchase of Dupont de Nemours Inc. mobility and materials arm and Dow Inc.’s acquisition of Hanseatic Energy Hub GmbH.

Stoller was founded in 1970 and has grown to include operations across more than 50 countries with 1,000 employees, according to the companies website. The company, now led by President and Chief Executive Officer Guillermo de la Borda, has products designed to improve yields of row crops, tree nuts, fruits, vegetables and turf, according to its website.

