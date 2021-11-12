(Bloomberg) -- TPC Group Inc., the Texas chemical maker battered by a catastrophic ice storm last winter, reported third-quarter earnings dropped almost 75% from the year-earlier period amid continuing operational challenges, according to a private presentation to debt investors that was seen by Bloomberg.

The petrochemical firm backed by First Reserve Corp. and SK Capital Partners had adjusted earnings of $5.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, compared with $21.9 million in the 2020 period, according to the report. Its net loss was $32.3 million, wider than the $23.4 million for the third-quarter of 2020.

TPC had $1.12 billion of long-term debt and $75.3 million of total liquidity, including $7.7 million of cash and $67.6 million of borrowing capacity on its revolving credit, according to the earnings statement.

Although the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on its business has subsided and commodity prices provided good returns in the second quarter, TPC continues to deal with the after-effects of the winter storm and operational issues with several of its boilers, according to the earnings report.

Representatives for TPC and SK Capital Partners didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. A representative for First Reserve declined to comment.

Earlier this year, TPC Group retained Moelis & Co. to advise on a debt financing in which the company issued $153 million of new senior priority secured 10.875% notes due 2024 that are ahead in line for repayment before its existing 10.5% bonds -- also maturing in 2024.

A spokeswoman for Moelis declined to comment.

TPC’s old 2024 bonds trade around 83 cents on the dollar.

