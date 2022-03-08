(Bloomberg) -- Chemical recycling plants, touted by plastic industry advocates as a possible solution for the growing plastic waste crisis, are mostly burning plastic waste and spewing toxic fumes, according to a report released Monday by the Natural Resources Defense Council.

“It is being proposed as an important solution by industry,” said Veena Singla, a senior scientist with NRDC who authored the report, “but is a false solution.”

Every year the United States generates upwards of 35 million tons of plastic waste. The majority of that ends up in landfills. About 8.5 percent is recycled, meaning it is typically shredded and turned into plastic pellets, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. A big part of the problem is that plastics are hard to break down into raw materials—and doing so is expensive.

Chemical recycling is an emerging field in the U.S. It includes both burning plastic to turn it into fuel and using chemicals to turn existing plastics into a raw material for more plastics. The process is being promoted as “advanced recycling” by industry advocates such as the American Chemistry Council (ACC). The idea is to create a circular economy, where more plastics are re-used and less virgin plastic needs to be created.The EPA does not count chemical recycling or incineration in its 8.5 percent recycling rate. Industry is lobbying to change that.

The idea that chemical recycling might be a solution to plastic waste has gained currency in recent years. Fifteen states have laws on the books aimed at accelerating the growth of the industry, according to the ACC, and the U.S. Department of Energy has put money into funding research and development in the technology.

NRDC researchers looked for facilities that do, have done or will do chemical recycling and that also have some record of their work with the EPA and identified only 8 that met their criteria. They found that of this group most of them focused on incineration rather than creating new plastic products. Moreover, the facilities generate “large quantities” of hazardous waste and tend to be “located in communities that are disproportionately low income, people of color or both.”

Joshua Baca, Vice President of Plastics at the American Chemistry Council, dismissed the report as an attack on his industry. “This is another misguided attempt to discredit the acceleration of the circular economy for plastics that the plastics value chain is advancing,” he wrote in an email. “Advanced recycling helps recycle more of the 90% of plastics that don’t get recycled today, because we agree the low rates of recycling are not acceptable.”The report focused on Agilyx, a plant in Tigard, Oregon that says it takes waste polystyrene, a common type of plastic, and uses chemical recycling to turn it back into styrene, which is then used to make new polystyrene. But, instead, the report found, that the facility shipped most of the plastics it received off to be burned and in addition “generated nearly 500,000 pounds of hazardous waste in 2019 alone.”

In a written statement, Tim Stedman, the chief executive officer of Agilyx, did not address any of the numbers from NRDC directly. He said the Oregon facility does create a styrene monomer oil, which can be used to create new polystyrene products. He added, “chemical recycling processors are not producers of any significant amount of hazardous waste.”

Singla said that chemical recycling is just another way for the industry to put off facing the real impacts of their products. “We need to tackle the root of the problem,” she said. “We need less plastics, period.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.