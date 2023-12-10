(Bloomberg) -- Australian pharmacy chain Chemist Warehouse has agreed to a deal to go public with a valuation of A$8.8 billion ($5.8 billion) after merging with smaller healthcare supplier Sigma Healthcare Ltd., the companies announced Monday.

Sigma will acquire Melbourne-based Chemist Warehouse via a merger in which it will pay A$700 million cash to the retailer’s owners — who will hold 85.75% of the combined company, with the supplier owning the remainder — Sigma said in a statement.

As part of the deal, Sigma also plans to raise as much as A$400 million to bring in working capital for the new joint company’s balance sheet, the statement said. Based on its size, the firm should be immediately eligible to sit in the benchmark ASX/200 index.

“The combination of CWG’s retailing and marketing capabilities and Sigma’s state-of-the-art distribution infrastructure and logistics capabilities presents a unique opportunity for both CWG and Sigma shareholders,” Chemist Warehouse chairman Jack Gance said in the statement.

Chemist Warehouse, whose large discount drugstores are a staple of Australian high streets, has been a long-speculated contender to go public. The reverse listing follows a weak year for initial public offerings in the country, after a number of the largest planned offerings delayed listing plans — in line with shaky IPO markets globally.

Chemist Warehouse has more than 600 stores, Sigma said. Each averages roughly four to six times that of an average pharmacy storefront due to the velocity at which they turn over stock, according to a profile of the company by Morningstar in June.

Due to Chemist Warehouse’s footprint and focus on sales volume, the relationship has always been material to Sigma.

The deal comes after Chemist Warehouse moved a A$3 billion wholesale pharmaceuticals contract to Sigma from the firm’s rival EBOS Group Limited in June, prompting a 31% rally in the supplier’s share price. In 2017 Sigma was closely watched by investors as the two firms were at loggerheads over a contract dispute.

(Updates throughout.)

