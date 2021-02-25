(Bloomberg) -- A Chemours Co.’s directors were accused in a lawsuit of duping shareholders about its financial health and the extent of its legal liability at the time it was spun off from a predecessor of DuPont de Nemours Inc.When the former E.I. DuPont & Co. officials spun Chemours off in 2015, they saddled the ex-unit with $2.5 billion liability over environmental harm and health risks from a class of chemicals known as PFAS, an amount that meant the firm was insolvent from its inception, Robert Pinto, a Chemours investor, said in an unsealed Delaware Chancery Court suit.Chemours directors covered up the company’s financial woes over a four-year period by approving dividends and making stock repurchases as part of an effort to persuade the market the firm had reshaped itself into a viable entity, Pinto said in the suit, unsealed Thursday.That directors didn’t admit until May 2019 that the company hadn’t “transformed itself from being on the brink of insolvency and its liabilities” were crushing, Pinto’s lawyers said in the 111-page complaint.

Chemours officials didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment on the investor’s suit Thursday.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.